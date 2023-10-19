CP3, Draymond already eyeing Warriors' NBA In-Season Tournament win

The Warriors have their sights set on winning another NBA championship in 2024, but if fans were wondering how they view the league's new In-Season tournament, Draymond Green and Chris Paul helped clarify.

During the second quarter of Golden State's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center, Warriors president Brandon Schneider joined the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast to put into perspective how the team plans to handle the midseason tournament.

"It's just going to add that much more where you're going to see the guys playing another notch harder trying to win that cup," Schneider explained to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike. "Here's all I need to know about the cup and hopefully fans agree.

"I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, 'Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?' He said, 'Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we're going to win it.' I said, 'OK, that's all I needed to know.' "

The tournament play will begin Friday, Nov. 3 and all qualifiers will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. Teams were split into groups of five within their conference based on last season's record.

Golden State shares West Group C with the Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Here's how group play for the Warriors will look:

Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.: Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.: Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.: Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.: Warriors at Kings

For a team that's itching to get back to championship contention, the Warriors also are looking to get off to a hot start to the 2023-24 season. The NBA's In-Season tournament could be the perfect motivation to do just that.

