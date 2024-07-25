Aiyuk, Lynch stand together at 49ers camp amid ongoing negotiations

SANTA CLARA — If 49ers general manager John Lynch has been Brandon Aiyuk’s nemesis over the past several months, they gave no outward appearance of acrimony on Thursday.

Aiyuk is seeking a new contract that pays him among the top wide receivers in the NFL. Up to this point, Lynch has not agreed on Aiyuk’s worth to the 49ers.

But the two men showed no signs of any bitterness during the 49ers’ second practice of training camp. They stood side-by-side for more than 20 minutes during the early portion of the team’s workout.

Aiyuk is not taking part in practices while his contract situation remains unresolved.

Lynch, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player as a safety, often watches practice from a spot in the middle of the field deep in the defensive backfield. Aiyuk, wearing workout gear, engaged in a one-on-one conversation with Lynch while the practice got underway.

Aiyuk recently requested a trade, but Lynch made it clear this week that he expects Aiyuk to remain with the organization at least through this season.

The 26-year-old reported to training camp on time Tuesday to avoid any possible fines. He is not expected to take the practice field until his contract situation is cleared up.

While Aiyuk is taking part in a “hold in,” 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is utilizing the opposite approach. Williams is holding out in order to leverage for a new contract. Williams is subject to $50,000 in daily fines while he remains away from the team.

Aiyuk is under contract for the upcoming season after the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option last year. He is scheduled to make $14.1 million.

The wide receiver market exploded this offseason, and Aiyuk is likely seeking a multi-year contract that pays him in the range of $30 million per season.

He was named second-team AP All-Pro after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Aiyuk has led the 49ers in receptions and yards receiving in back-to-back seasons.

Aiyuk is represented by agent Ryan Williams, one of Lynch’s longtime friends.

So while the sides are clearly on talking terms and things have remained professional, there is still no indication they are nearing an agreement to keep their professional union intact beyond this season.

