Chuck trolls Warriors, ex-GM Myers with Titanic dig

Charles Barkley isn't a fan of the Warriors, to say the least.

So when he gets a chance to throw a jab at the organization, he doesn't hold back. During the ESPN-TNT crossover for Thursday's NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals games in Las Vegas, Barkley found the perfect opportunity to shade Golden State with its former general manager Bob Myers sitting just a few feet away from him.

"I want to give you credit for jumping off the Titanic before it sunk," Barkley yelled out to Myers.

The crowd outside T-Mobile Arena responded with mixed reactions, as some laughed in shock while others, presumably Warriors fans, booed Barkley.

"I have friends over there," Myers responded.

"Yeah, you're going to see them soon," Barkley said.

The Warriors (10-11) sit toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings following a rocky start to the 2023-24 season.

Injuries, suspensions and an underwhelming start from their starters not named Steph Curry have placed the Warriors in the bottom barrel of the standings through the first 21 games of the season.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are working their way back toward sluggish shooting performances, and Draymond Green is focused on not missing any more time after serving a five-game suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Myers, who spent 12 years with Golden State, announced in May he was stepping down as the franchise's president and general manager. Myers is a two-time executive of the year and man in charge when the Warriors won four championships. He now is a studio analyst with ESPN.

Despite walking away from the Warriors to explore other endeavors, his ties to the team won't go away. And apparently, neither will digs from Barkley.

