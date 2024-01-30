Warriors' Podziemski, Kings' Murray selected to 2024 NBA Rising Stars

The future is bright for the NBA, and that will be showcased next month during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Northern California will be well represented, too, as Warriors rookie guard Brandin Podziemski and Kings second-year forward Keegan Murray both were named to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Game, which will take place Feb. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here is the full roster for the annual showcase, which features four teams and three games with 11 rookies, 10 second-year players and seven NBA G League players.

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sThgZNvwxV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2024

Through the first half of his first NBA season, Podziemski has displayed an impressive swagger and confidence on the court that has earned him a meaningful role in Golden State's lineup. The 20-year-old is averaging 9.2 points on 46.2-percent shooting, with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 37 games (10 starts) this season.

Meanwhile, 90 miles northeast, Murray has continued to shine in Year 2 as he works his way to becoming an elite two-way player. The rookie 3-point king, who broke Donovan Mitchell's record for most 3s made by a rookie last season, has shown incredible versatility in his game during his sophomore season -- particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

The instant Sacramento fan favorite has made promising leaps defensively, drawing early comparisons to players like NBA star Kawhi Leonard for his two-way potential.

Murray is averaging 15.7 points on 46.2-percent shooting from the field and 36.1 from 3-point range, with 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 41 games. It will be his second selection to the annual showcase.

Each NBA team submitted one ballot per coaching staff where they selected four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position, in order of preference, for the rookie ballot and the sophomore ballot. Coaches were not allowed to vote for any player on their team.

The NBA participants were determined by the total points each player received from the ballots, which were awarded based on where a player was ranked on each ballot.

The 21 NBA players will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.

The event will air live at 6 p.m. PT on TNT.

