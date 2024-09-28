What we learned as Cardinals' infield errors help Giants win

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- In two weeks, Gregor Blanco might take out a nice bottle of wine and toast one of the biggest moments of his career. The Giants decided to honor him late in their 161st game of the season.

In a tie game, Brett Wisely put down a bunt and Matthew Liberatore whipped it down the right field line, allowing Tyler Fitzgerald to score the go-ahead run on a play that was eerily similar to Blanco's walk-off bunt in the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals a decade ago. With a 6-5 victory, the Giants got back within a game of .500. They'll try to finish 81-81 on Sunday behind rookie Hayden Birdsong.

The Giants took the lead in the first on singles by LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jerar Encarnacion, and held a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh. Erik Miller had a strong rookie year, but the lefty didn't record an out in the top of the inning, and the Cardinals tied the game.

Tyler Rogers, who has wrapped up at least a share of his second NL appearances crown, got the Giants out of the jam. Ryan Walker is the only one who can catch him, and he pitched a scoreless eighth, setting the stage for Wisely. Spencer Bivens came on in the ninth for his first MLB save.

One to Remember

Lost in all of the Blake Snell discussion was the fact that the late swap meant the first start of the season for Tristan Beck, who at one point seemed uncertain to ever take the mound this year. Beck had an arm aneurysm removed from his pitching arm in spring training, costing him an Opening Day job and leading to months of rehab, but he was excellent when he returned.

The Cardinals started the afternoon with a walk, two singles and a sacrifice fly, but Beck struck out Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbar and ended up allowing just the one early run over four innings. He struck out three, and when he walked off the mound after the fourth he took a moment to look around before getting a big handshake from manager Bob Melvin.

Beck made it back for seven appearances and posted a 1.69 ERA. He struck out 14 in 16 innings and generally looked like the pitcher who had a nice debut last year. He should enter next spring as part of the competition to win a bullpen job, with a chance to be part of the rotation mix, too.

Extra, Extra

Chapman looked like he might break the 30-homer drought when he hit an inside-the-parker on Monday, but barring a Kevin Elster performance, that will have to wait. He'll enter the final game at 27.

The Willie Mac Award winner is finishing strong, though. He had a 111-mph double in his first at-bat and later went the other way for another one. His 68 extra-base hits are the most by a Giant since Pablo Sandoval had 74 in 2009. The last Giant to even get close was Hunter Pence, who had 67 extra-base hits in 2013.

Schmitt Happened

Casey Schmitt made it a 4-1 game with a double down the line in the fourth inning, which continued his improved play in September. Schmitt entered the day with six hits in 16 at-bats this month and has shown improved plate discipline, drawing three walks to three strikeouts. His OPS for the month is north of 1.100.

The Giants have a fascinating decision to make with Schmitt this offseason. He could become a utility infielder, backing up Chapman at third and also getting time at shortstop and second base. But they expect to be in the middle infield market, and if they sign a veteran, the other spot will go to Fitzgerald.

Schmitt is so good defensively at third that when some coaches watched him take grounders on the last road trip, they felt they were watching Chapman. That's easily his best position but it's blocked for the next six years, so it's possible that Schmitt finds himself in trade rumors this winter.

