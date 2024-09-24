Watch Chappy hit electric inside-the-park homer vs. D-backs

That just happened.

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman hit an electric inside-the-park home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field to give San Francisco a 3-1 lead with two outs in the third inning.

It was Chapman’s 27th homer of the 2024 MLB season and the first inside-the-parker of his storied eight-year career.

CHAPPY INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER ‼ pic.twitter.com/6X6uUnN8Kx — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 24, 2024

Chapman is the first San Francisco player to hit an inside-the-park go-ball since outfielder and leadoff hitter Denard Span did so against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 on the first pitch he saw.

Chapman, now slashing .248/.330/.462 this year, continues to demonstrate his “dad strength.”

The 31-year-old and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child -- a girl named Gia -- to the world on Thursday. Chapman hit not one but two home runs in the first game after his daughter’s birth, evidently adding another -- in ridiculous fashion -- on Monday.

“Dad strength” aside, Chapman continues to be worth every penny of the six-year, $151 million contract extension he signed Sept. 4 to stay with San Francisco.

The inside-the-park homer was Chapman’s 64th extra-base hit of the season and brought his RBI tally to 77. Chapman, of course, is the first Giants player to reach 60 extra-base hits since Kevin Pillar (61) in 2019.

The Giants are out of the 2024 MLB playoff race, but their bats have been hot as of late.

Chapman is helping keep a 77-79 San Francisco squad interesting with less than a week’s worth of baseball to go.

