Giants rotation takes hit; Beck diagnosed with right arm aneurysm

The Giants got good news the first time there was a scare for the rotation this spring, but the second player to go down won't be ready to help when the season starts in a month.

Tristan Beck flew back to San Francisco this week because of discomfort in his right hand and was diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper arm after seeing a vascular specialist at Stanford. Beck, who had been lined up as the No. 5 starter, is weighing his treatment options, but he won't be ready for Opening Day, and surgery could potentially sideline him for several months.

Beck's setback came a few days after Keaton Winn was cleared to resume throwing after his elbow flared up, and while Winn will throw a bullpen session this weekend, the Giants still are short on healthy starters.

Melvin, when it was mentioned to him that there are still free agents who could help a suddenly shaky rotation: “You think?” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 29, 2024

Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still are on the market, and the Giants have remained engaged with Snell, per sources. Snell and Montgomery both are represented by Scott Boras, who also counts Matt Chapman -- another Giants target -- as a client. The expectation within the industry all offseason has been that Chapman could end up back in the Bay Area, and Melvin has made no secret of his desire for a reunion, but pitching is a much bigger need at the moment.

Snell reportedly is open to shorter-term deals, which could make for a perfect match with a Giants organization that has had success with similar contracts. Carlos Rodón, another Boras client, signed a two-year deal with an opt-out and ended up cashing in when he hit free agency. Snell, 31, could look for a similar situation after finding a disappointing market, even with a second Cy Young Award on his résumé.

At the moment, the Giants have Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and Winn lined up behind Logan Webb, who finished second to Snell for the Cy Young last season. Before the injuries hit, they had hoped to lean on young pitching early in the season, knowing that Alex Cobb (hip surgery) and Robbie Ray (Tommy John) would be back at some point this summer.

Cobb will take an important step Thursday, throwing a bullpen session for the first time this spring. The Giants have been thrilled with the progress he has made in recent weeks, but he still will miss significant time at the start of the season, leaving a hole that may now be filled through free agency.

