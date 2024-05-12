Snell throws immaculate inning in rehab outing with SJ Giants

Blake Snell's first minor-league rehab start got off to a perfect start. Some might say immaculate.

The Giants placed Snell on the 15-day injured list on April 24 with a left adductor strain, and the two-time Cy Young Award winner made his first rehab outing with the Single-A San Jose Giants on Sunday.

And you could say Snell looked sharp early, throwing a rare immaculate inning on nine pitches (all strikes) for three strikeouts.

Blake Snell kicks off his rehab assignment in San Jose with an immaculate inning!@MiLB @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/zJykYbX541 — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) May 12, 2024

There only have been 114 immaculate innings recorded in MLB history, and the last Giant to do so was Santiago Casilla against the Cincinnati Reds on May 17, 2015.

Unfortunately for Snell, his did not count. But still impressive nonetheless.

Snell's final line was 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks on 46 pitches.

