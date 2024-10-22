Deebo released from hospital after pneumonia diagnosis

The 49ers received some good news on Tuesday, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel was released from the hospital, a team source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Samuel was admitted to a hospital on Sunday to be treated for pneumonia after experiencing fluid in his lungs.

He started but played just four snaps in the 49ers’ 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It started acting up in the middle of the night, Saturday night or early Sunday morning,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. “And it evolved as the day went.”

It was not immediately known if there is a timetable for Samuel’s return to practice or game action.

The 49ers had a day off on Tuesday. They will return to practice Wednesday to begin preparations to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

After the 49ers’ bye week, they will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The 49ers will not have the services of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the remainder of the season after he sustained a season-ending knee injury against Kansas City.

Samuel, 28, is the 49ers’ fourth-leading receiver with 20 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Jauan Jennings leads the 49ers with 404 yards receiving. He was inactive for the game against Kansas City with a hip injury. His status for the game against the Cowboys is uncertain, too.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast