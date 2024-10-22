Kelce shares ominous message to Kittle after 49ers vs. Chiefs

As if the NFL world hasn't seen enough 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchups, Travis Kelce wants more.

Sunday's game between the two teams was supposed to be one of the greatest showdowns of the 2024 regular season, but mistakes, sloppiness and injuries derailed San Francisco from performing to its true abilities, falling yet again to Kansas City 28-18 in front of its home crowd at Levi's Stadium.

After the game, Kelce approached 49ers tight end George Kittle and shared an ominous message to his good friend.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Let's do it again in February, bro," Kelce said as the two dapped each other up.

"Yeah, I know," Kittle replied. "Why not?"

"Let's do it again in February, bro."@TKelce and @GKittle46 want to run it back 🔄 pic.twitter.com/sXP6Flwrik — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 22, 2024

Well, Kittle, the 49ers Faithful might have a couple of reasons as to "why not."

San Francisco fans might not be on the same page for another Super Bowl LVIII rematch, as Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have had their number on the 49ers for years. The 49ers have yet to defeat the Chiefs in the Kyle Shanahan era -- including two heartbreaking Super Bowl losses, and they haven't won that matchup since 2014.

Not to mention the 49ers' chances of even making it back to the big stage continue to dwindle following a 3-4 start to the 2024 season and with injuries continuing to pile up.

Sure, it would be great for the 49ers if they somehow could defy all odds and make consecutive Super Bowl appearances with a trip to New Orleans in February. But if their opponent is the Chiefs, as Kelce hopes, 49ers fans might be a bit traumatized.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast