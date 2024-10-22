Shanahan clarifies locker room chat with Purdy after loss to Chiefs

Much was made of the lengthy conversation between coach Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy in the 49ers' locker room after San Francisco's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

On Monday the coach shared that those types of conversations are a normal occurrence, especially after games, and Shanahan had simply not noticed that members of the media were in the locker room nearby while the conversation was taking place.

“We were just talking like we always do, I just didn’t realize you guys were all standing behind me spying on us,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “I love talking to guys after the game, I just happened to be walking back and he was just standing right there so we stopped and started talking.”

Purdy had one of his most challenging games as a pro, completing only 17 of his 31 passing attempts for 212 yards, three interceptions and a 36.7 rating which is the lowest of his career. But that wasn’t why Shanahan stopped to talk to his his quarterback, it was more out of habit, with thoughts of the game fresh in his mind.

“It really caught me off, I forgot everyone was still in there,” Shanahan said. “We were just talking about the game, and then I looked behind, and you guys kind of scared me. I didn’t realize everyone was creeping so bad but that’s just what we all do, we talk.”

While Shanahan added that there are mistakes in every game, one that stood out was Purdy's third interception midway through the fourth quarter. The offense had driven 60 yards down the field to Kansas City's five-yard line trailing by nine points.

On third-and-5, Purdy looked for an open target and tried to force the ball to wide receiver Chris Conley. Chiefs rookie defensive back Jaden Hicks had close coverage on the play and was able to comedown with an interception, preventing a 49ers' score.

“Those three picks, I know Brock would love to have back,” Shanahan said. “He didn’t have anything on the last one in the red zone but he’s got to sit there and take the sack so we can kick a field goal and make it a six point game.”

The 49ers head into Week 8 with a 3-4 record, but the sky isn’t falling at team headquarters with a lot of football left to play. As far as how San Francisco will improve, there isn’t a consistent issue that they have been dealing with, but rather a need to play better across the board, which includes Purdy.

“We have coaching points on every single single play so I can’t give an overall narrative on a coaching point,” Shanahan said. “Each play is different and Brock is having a hell of a year. Didn’t have his best game yesterday.”

Purdy and the 49ers hope to bounce back from their Week 7 loss when they host the Dallas Cowboys for "Sunday Night Football" this weekend.

