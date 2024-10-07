Report: Giants seen as possible Adames landing spot this offseason

Could the Giants be in the running for a power-hitting shortstop this winter?

San Francisco is seen as being among the possible landing spots for Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves also are in that group of potential suitors, though the Giants' biggest rival could be the favorite, per Heyman.

Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots. Brewers would love to keep him but understand he’s probably out of price range. LA, with Friedman/Rays link, possible favorite? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 6, 2024

Adames and the Brewers lost to the New York Mets in the NL wild-card round of the 2024 MLB playoffs on Thursday, likely ending the 29-year-old's time in Milwaukee.

In his eighth pro season and fourth with the Brewers in 2024, Adames hit .251 with 32 home runs and above-average marks in WAR, OPS and slugging percentage. It's the second 30-plus homer season Adames has enjoyed since he was traded to Milwaukee in 2021, and the Giants haven't had a player reach that number since Barry Bonds in 2004.

As Heyman noted, the Brewers certainly would love to keep Adames on their roster, but he is expected to fetch anywhere from $100 million on the low end to $200 million on the high end in free agency.

“I think the free-agent contract is going to be very valuable for him and quite high. We’ll do what we can to stretch, but others have bigger pocketbooks, and we’ll see what happens," Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said recently (h/t Robert Murray of FanSided).

It remains to be seen if the Giants are one of those high-bidding teams with new president of baseball operations Buster Posey running the ship.

