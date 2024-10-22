49ers overreactions: Is Purdy to blame for bad loss to Chiefs?

The 49ers suffered another season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Unlike last season, this one happened in Week 7.

Overreaction? Yes ... even if it still feels that way to the 49ers’ fan base a couple days after the fact.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers did not play well in their 28-18 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Let's try that again: The 49ers were horrible in most areas, wore down and were blown out in the fourth quarter.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy had bad, bad days. There's no denying that.

But perhaps we can lend a little perspective in this edition of 49ers overreactions. The 49ers fall to 3-4 on the 2024 NFL season and still have 10 games remaining in the regular season.

As much as it feels as if the 49ers are a hopeless cause, the story of their season will not be written by what happened Sunday against Kansas City:

This was on Brock, and it looks he can't handle big games (salvador.lozano.988)

Overreaction? Yes.

First off, yes, Purdy on Sunday was part of the problem. He did not play winning football.

He completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 212 yards and no touchdowns with three interceptions. He rushed for the 49ers’ only two touchdowns in their loss to the Chiefs.

But what’s this about Purdy not being able to handle big games? That’s news to anyone who has watched the 49ers the past two seasons.

Purdy has not even played two full years in the NFL, and he has been the 49ers’ quarterback for four playoff victories. Purdy has six touchdown passes and one interception in the postseason. He was clutch when it mattered against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in January, leading the 49ers to fourth-quarter comeback wins.

And in Super Bowl LVIII, he helped drive the team for go-ahead points twice in the fourth quarter and once in overtime against Kansas City.

You will not be able to identify a quarterback in the NFL not named Patrick Mahomes who has done more in the postseason since Purdy arrived on the scene.

More of an under reaction but Brock is the future. Time to build an O-line around him. The team seems weak and maybe some draft picks are what is needed. Having said that, they should win the division. (a.blnknshp)

Overreaction? No.

There is no question Purdy will be the 49ers’ quarterback for the foreseeable future. His body of work — 28 regular-season starts and six more in the postseason — has proven that.

He had a bad game against Kansas City. There is no getting around that.

But, yes, each season the 49ers need to bring in new players to contribute, just as they did in the 2024 NFL Draft with the addition of offensive lineman Dominick Puni and others.

In order to make the playoffs, the 49ers just have to finish ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West standings.

Through seven games, the 49ers have not looked good. Right now, they are a below-average NFL team, but there still is plenty of time to find some answers and win the division.

Bring Belichick and Saleh. Kyle will be out if they don't make the playoffs. (jaimecases)

Overreaction? Yes.

Let me get this straight.

1. Kyle Shanahan should be fired if he does not make the playoffs, even though the 49ers have made it to at least the NFC Championship Game in each of the previous three seasons.

2. Then, the 49ers should hire Bill Belichick at age 73, coming off a record of 29-38 over his final four seasons with no playoff victories.

3. And because if Shanahan does not make the playoffs, they should go with Saleh, who was 20-26 in three-plus seasons with the New York Jets with no playoff appearances.

Got it.

It’s time for Shanahan to bring in a true Offensive Coordinator. (patricktheboyd)

Overreaction? Yes.

Here’s another one I don’t understand, and we've heard this one since 2017 when Shanahan was in his first season as head coach.

Shanahan is universally regarded as one of the top play-schemers and play-callers in the NFL. It seems as if half of the NFL is influenced by his offensive system — whether it’s concepts or those from his extended coaching tree.

The 49ers’ offense ranked in the top five the past two seasons and currently is No. 3 in the NFL.

It would simply not be a reasonable strategy to go out and find somebody who is not as good and expect things to somehow be better.

We might have the worst special teams unit in team history (lantz.rey)

Overreaction? No.

I’m not going to crack open a history book and try to figure out a time since 1950 that the 49ers were as bad as this on special teams. Please forgive me for my lack of willingness to fully research my answer.

They have given up long returns, a blocked punt, a fake punt, fumbled a kickoff, had two kickers injured and missed an extra point. It has been an absolute disaster all the way around.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast