Why 49ers GM Lynch endorses Posey in new Giants exec role

John Lynch knows something about transitioning from the playing field to the front office, and he’s confident Buster Posey will do the same.

Speaking to Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” show Friday morning, the 49ers general manager expressed his confidence in Posey leading the Giants' front office.

“Man, I think that's a huge move for that organization,” Lynch said. “I bet [Farhan Zaidi] put a lot of good things in place, and now Buster can kind of come put that championship mentality on it.”

After multiple mediocre seasons that failed to live up to expectations, Zaidi was let go by San Francisco, with Posey assuming his role as president of baseball operations.

While the Giants also will hire a general manager to assist in running the day-to-day operations, the 37-year-old will be the face of the front office as the franchise enters an important offseason. Blake Snell most likely will opt out of his contract to seek a bigger payday, and New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto also will hit the free-agent market.

The hope is that with Posey in charge, San Francisco can land more players in free agency after years of coming up short in that department.

Lynch went from Hall of Fame player to the broadcast booth to the general manager’s suite in 2017, helping to revive a moribund 49ers franchise that had struggled to find its way after years of mediocrity. The Giants are hoping for a similar turnaround with Posey in charge.

The three-time World Series champion was the heart of San Francisco’s dynasty years and will be tasked with restoring the franchise to its former glory.

Lynch’s endorsement is a good sign, now Posey will have to ready himself for a wild free-agency period and figure out how to retool the roster to make it back to the playoffs.

