Why Snow doesn't want Giants to re-sign Snell this offseason

The Giants presumably will try to retain star Blake Snell.

However, not everyone is certain San Franciso should make an effort to keep the left-handed starter.

One Snell denier is former Giants first baseman J.T. Snow. In talking to KNBR’s “Tolbert and Copes,” Snow on Wednesday explained why he doesn’t want to see Snell back in a Giants uniform.

“I wouldn’t sign him,” Snow told Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland. “I would spend that money and go get a couple other pitchers that maybe could take me [into] the sixth and seventh inning. I had a problem with him on Saturday not taking the ball, and I get it, he doesn’t want to get injured.

“You’re not going to get injured. Go throw. Go show the fans and appreciate the fans and throw three or four innings, and then get out of the game.”

Snell was scheduled to start Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals in a game that didn’t matter for either team. The 31-year-old, who is expected to opt out of his Giants contract and enter MLB free agency, chose not to throw to avoid injury, which upset Snow.

No matter how you spin it, Snell had quite the one-year test run in San Francisco.

He was a late offseason signing and entirely missed spring training. Even worse, Snell allowed 25 earned runs over his first six Giants starts. But Snell greatly improved as the 2024 MLB season aged and finished with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts over 104 innings. He also threw the 18th no-hitter in Giants history on Aug. 2 against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Still, Snow says he would pass on the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner.

“He came out of a game after one inning he threw 42 pitches,” Snow recalled about Snell. “He didn’t want to go to spring training. His season got off to a slow start. I have a problem with giving pitchers long-term deals that are that age. They don’t play every day, it’s once every five days.

“I’d go get two or three good starters, and then I would go get a couple guys on defense that can hit a little bit. That would make the team better. I would probably not go after Blake Snell.”

The Giants need to improve in multiple areas. First and foremost, new president of baseball operations Buster Posey must find San Francisco a general manager.

But Snow won't budge about believing the Giants shouldn’t prioritize Snell. Regardless of what Snow, says, though, Snell is expected to have plenty of potential suitors during the upcoming offseason.

Snell has expressed he wants to stay with San Francisco. Surely, the Giants will give him a long look.

