A's execs visit Utah ballpark site amid hunt for temporary home

After reportedly visiting Sacramento earlier this week, Athletics executives continued northeast amid their hunt for a temporary home.

The team's Oakland Coliseum lease expires after the 2024 season, and the A's will need a place to play while their new Las Vegas stadium is being built with a targeted 2028 opening date.

Oakland executives met with officials from Harry H. Miller Company and toured the construction site of their new baseball stadium in Daybreak, a residential community in South Jordan, Utah.

“We hosted team officials on Thursday, and demonstrated we can accommodate their ballpark needs,” Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks said in a statement (h/t The Salt Lake Tribune). “Our organization and the state are excited and able to welcome the Athletics until their new stadium in Las Vegas is completed.”

The new stadium is set to open in 2025 as home to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, but Starks said it first could host the A's for all 81 home games of the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons, respectively, stating the ballpark will "support the A's needs" and has been the "focus of their interest."

As it stands, A's officials are weighing out their options and considering a number of possibilities, including extending their Coliseum lease, or using the Triple-A Aviators’ Las Vegas Ballpark, the Giants’ Oracle Park, the Reno Aces’ Greater Nevada Field or the Triple-A River Cats' Sutter Health Park.

Sutter Health Park appears to be the team's most recent visit, as A's owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval toured the Sacramento stadium Thursday, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the trip.

Additionally, CBS Sacramento's Andrew Haubner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, an image of the stadium scoreboard which appears to have a welcome message with the names of A's front-office personnel, along with a video of Kaval and others leaving the ballpark.

Can confirm Oakland A’s ownership was in Sacramento touring Sutter Health Park today. https://t.co/q2wD4TUy6c pic.twitter.com/732DmB0q13 — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) January 18, 2024

It is clear the Athletics have endless options, but with the clock ticking, they'll have to make a decision soon.