Report: A's execs visit Sacramento as potential interim home

The Athletics are searching for a temporary home with their Oakland Coliseum lease set to expire after the 2024 MLB season and appear to be targeting a few destinations.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review Journal reported Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of the trip, that members of the A's executive team, including owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval, toured Sutter Health Park on Thursday in Sacramento.

CBS Sacramento's Andrew Haubner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, an image of the stadium scoreboard which appears to have a welcome message with the names of A's front-office personnel along with a video of Kaval and others leaving the ballpark.

Sutter Health Park is home to the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate and, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, is the first stop on a trip that will include a visit to Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, UT, home of the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees.

The Review Journal also reported, citing a source, that the ballparks of the Las Vegas Aviators -- Oakland's Triple-A affiliate -- the San Francisco Giants and the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, also are in consideration as temporary homes.

The A's relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas was unanimously approved by MLB owners on Nov. 16, but hurdles still remain, including securing approval of a stadium operating agreement and a non-relocation agreement with Las Vegas, a construction agreement, a private financing plan and new renderings for the proposed Las Vegas ballpark after the initial design was deemed insufficient.

With the A's proposed $1.5-billion, 33,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark set to open in 2028, the organization will need to find a temporary home for three seasons after 2024, which will need MLB and MLB Players Association approval before the location can be finalized.