Sharks' Askarov embracing AHL stint after training camp injury

Yaroslav Askarov has no problem playing in the AHL.

And that’s where he is, after the San Jose Sharks sent him down to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday. Askarov has missed the entirety of training camp with a lower-body injury, so a spell in the AHL is exactly what he needs to get back into game shape.

“I felt awesome,” Askarov said after his second straight day of practice on Saturday. “[Don’t] feel any pain, any [tightness].”

Askarov is hoping to be ready to play by the Barracuda’s Oct. 12 season opener.

