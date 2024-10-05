Why Sharks sending top prospect Askarov to AHL right move, for now

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Yaroslav Askarov is ready to roll.

But not for the San Jose Sharks, not quite yet.

Askarov, arguably the top goaltending prospect in the world, was assigned to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday morning.

Askarov has yet to practice in Sharks training camp, after suffering a lower-body injury right before camp. But after skating on his own this week, Askarov reportedly practiced with the Barracuda today.

The 6-foot-4 netminder did not travel with the Cuda to Bakersfield for their Friday night preseason opener.

The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate has one more exhibition game before their regular season opens on Oct. 12 in Ontario.

Askarov made waves this summer, asking for a trade after the Nashville Predators extended Juuse Saros for eight years and signed Scott Wedgewood as a backup. Purportedly, the 2020 first-round pick had no intention of reporting to the Preds’ AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

