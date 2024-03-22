Trending
William Eklund

Eklund, Sharks show early fight before loss to vaunted Lightning

By Sheng Peng

I guess all you can do is stay positive.

Despite outshooting the vaunted Tampa Bay Lightning 16-10 through the first two periods, the Sharks and Lightning were tied at one goal apiece after William Eklund's first-period score. Naturally, the Lightning’s lone goal was a complete fluke.

For once, the last-place Sharks were playing winning hockey, but as usual, they weren’t getting rewarded.

Credit where credit is due though – after no-showing the last 10 minutes of an 8-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, the Sharks responded. Thirteen games to go in a season from hell, and they haven’t quit.

