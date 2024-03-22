Eklund, Sharks show early fight before loss to vaunted Lightning

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

I guess all you can do is stay positive.

Despite outshooting the vaunted Tampa Bay Lightning 16-10 through the first two periods, the Sharks and Lightning were tied at one goal apiece after William Eklund's first-period score. Naturally, the Lightning’s lone goal was a complete fluke.

Weird bounce and Nicholas Paul makes it 1-0 #Bolts pic.twitter.com/wkYnx3TnEO — JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 22, 2024

For once, the last-place Sharks were playing winning hockey, but as usual, they weren’t getting rewarded.

Credit where credit is due though – after no-showing the last 10 minutes of an 8-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, the Sharks responded. Thirteen games to go in a season from hell, and they haven’t quit.

