Sharks' Hertl earns second career NHL All-Star Game selection

Tomas Hertl’s comeback campaign has culminated with his second All-Star Game selection.

In a tough season for the Sharks, Hertl has been a consistent highlight, pacing the last-place San Jose squad with 13 goals and 28 points.

The 30-year-old alternate captain has also stepped up as a locker room leader, helping fill the void from captain Logan Couture’s season-long absence. He has been especially instrumental in the growth and development of young Sharks wingers William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund and Filip Zadina.

“He's been unbelievable this year in so many ways. A tough, tough year so far for all of us,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “But nobody has played better than him. Nobody's [been] more positive than him. Nobody has kind of kept this thing on the tracks [like he has].”

Hertl's first All-Star Game appearance was in St. Louis in 2020.