How stats show Sharks took step forward in loss to Avalanche

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks took a step in the right direction Sunday night.

The Sharks arguably outplayed injury-ridden Stanley Cup contenders Colorado Avalanche, and the loss was definitely closer than the 4-1 final would indicate.

Per Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks actually out-attempted the Avs at 5-on-5 (43-36) and held their own in high-danger chances (5-7). They also played reasonably solid, committed team defense.

It was certainly one step in the right direction … but this was after “two massive steps back,” in the words of Nico Sturm, on Friday.

Those two steps back were a 4-2 loss to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and a humiliating 8-3 rout at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

