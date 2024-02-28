Sharks goalie Blackwood avoids serious injury, placed on IR

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It looks like the San Jose Sharks are breathing a sigh of relief on Mackenzie Blackwood’s injury.

Blackwood left yesterday’s game against the New Jersey Devils in the first period with a lower-body injury.

They put Blackwood on IR this morning, which takes him out of the line-up for at least a week, and possibly, past the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline.

“It shouldn’t be for a long time,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said today. When asked if the injury could be of the 1-to-2 week variety, he said, “I think so. That’s what it looks like.”

Of extra concern, Blackwood has gone through the injury gauntlet in his previous two seasons. Playing for the Devils, he’s only appeared in 47 games in those years because of heel, sprained MCL, and groin injuries.

Good news, Quinn says this injury is not related to those ailments.

