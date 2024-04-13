Sharks' prized prospect Mukhamadullin will miss rest of season

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks top prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin’s 2023-24 season is over, multiple sources confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now on Friday night.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played for the Barracuda since Mar. 31, suffering an upper-body injury.

Initially, there was some hope that Mukhamadullin, who leads team defensemen with 34 points in 55 games and enjoyed an impressive NHL debut with the Sharks in January, could return for the Barracuda's season-ending back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners in Arizona on Apr. 19 and 20.

