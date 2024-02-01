Trending
David Quinn

Quinn reflects on Sharks' roller coaster first half of season

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – “Jesus, I saw a lot.”

That’s how David Quinn described the Sharks’ rollercoaster 2023-24 NHL season up to the All-Star break.

A 0-10-1 start. A 9-7-2 surge. A 12-game losing streak. And now, headed into the break, a 5-3-2 response.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Pretty much ran the gamut there the first 51 games,” Quinn said.

Wednesday night’s 3-2 OT loss to the Anaheim Ducks featured many of the ups and downs that have characterized San Jose’s wayward campaign.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

San Jose Sharks

David Quinn 13 hours ago

Quinn sees Sharks heading into NHL All-Star break in right direction

Logan Couture 13 hours ago

Couture believes defense gives Sharks chance to win every night

This article tagged under:

David Quinn
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us