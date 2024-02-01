Quinn reflects on Sharks' roller coaster first half of season

ANAHEIM, Calif. – “Jesus, I saw a lot.”

That’s how David Quinn described the Sharks’ rollercoaster 2023-24 NHL season up to the All-Star break.

A 0-10-1 start. A 9-7-2 surge. A 12-game losing streak. And now, headed into the break, a 5-3-2 response.

“Pretty much ran the gamut there the first 51 games,” Quinn said.

Wednesday night’s 3-2 OT loss to the Anaheim Ducks featured many of the ups and downs that have characterized San Jose’s wayward campaign.

