Grier explains Sharks' assistant coaching hires under Warsofsky

The Sharks' new assistant GM Ryane Clowe got the headlines, but San Jose also rounded out its coaching staff recently.

On July 6, Sharks GM Mike Grier shared some interesting insight as to why he brought back Brian Wiseman and hired Doug Houda and Jeff Ulmer.

Assistant coaches Wiseman, Houda and Ulmer will serve under new Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky next season.

The 53-year-old Wiseman, who will work with the forwards and power play, doesn’t need much introduction. Wiseman fulfilled similar duties for fired head coach David Quinn over the past two years.

“Wise, I think he did a good job with the power play,” Grier said of a Sharks power play that was seventh in the NHL with a 25.3-percent success rate from Jan. 31 to the end of the 2023-24 NHL season. “Speaking with the forwards and those guys that were on the power play at our exit meetings, guys had very positive things to say about him.”

