Sharks tab former fan favorite Clowe as new assistant GM

By Sheng Peng

We now know why Ryane Clowe is back with the Sharks.

On Tuesday, San Jose Hockey Now confirmed that Clowe, most recently a New York Rangers senior advisor, had re-joined the organization that drafted him in 2001.

On Wednesday, the Sharks announced Clowe as assistant general manager.

He’s joining fellow assistant GMs Tom Holy, who specializes more on salary cap management, and Joe Will, who is San Jose Barracuda GM.

Per the Sharks’ press release, “Clowe spent the last three seasons with the New York Rangers as senior advisor and hockey operations advisor to general manager Chris Drury. In that role, Clowe assisted Drury in all areas of hockey operations, including scouting.”

Previously, Clowe was a New Jersey Devils assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, and Newfoundland Growlers head coach in 2018-19.

