Granlund helping fill Hertl, Coutre Sharks leadership void

PITTSBURGH – Mikael Granlund isn’t Tomáš Hertl or Logan Couture.

But on and off the ice, he’s been a true leader since the Sharks traded Hertl on Friday. On the same day, Couture shut himself down for the season.

On Saturday, Granlund’s game-winning blocked shot sealed a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

Thusday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he assisted on Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Klim Kostin goals, and almost set up another that was waved off because of an Alexander Barabanov high stick, and hit a post.

He also made a dramatic comeback from a scary second-period injury.

