Sharks put Celebrini on IR with lower body injury before game vs. Ducks

The Sharks placed rookie center Macklin Celebrini on injured reserve Saturday morning because of a lower body injury, two days after he made his NHL debut.

The move means Celebrini won't play against the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center on Saturday night, and he will miss extended time.

Celebrini will be forced to miss at least seven days from the last game he played.

The #SJSharks have recalled D Jack Thompson from @sjbarracuda.



Additionally, C Macklin Celebrini has been placed on injured reserve. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 12, 2024

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick shined in his first NHL regular-season game, scoring two points in the first period of San Jose's 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

While Celebrini didn't appear hobbled in Thursday's game, something clearly happened that led to the 18-year-old's absence from Friday's team skate.

In speaking to reporters Friday, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky revealed the extent of Celebrini's ailment.

“Lower body,” Warsofsky said of Celebrini's injury. "He’s being evaluated right now."

Celebrini's presence immediately sent a jolt into the home crowd, offering an electric home-ice atmosphere that hasn't been present in recent seasons.

The rookie's first career NHL point was an amazing backhanded goal that ricocheted off Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel's right skate and past goalie Joel Hoffer, offering fans a glimpse of what is to come after being hailed as the Sharks' savior.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨



pic.twitter.com/X8wZlZlAtg — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

San Jose will be tested early in Celebrini's tenure, having to rely on other players to step up if the Sharks are to finish their two-game homestand with a victory before taking off for a matchup with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

