Celebrini scores amazing first NHL goal in Sharks' season opener

SAN JOSE -- The Sharks' Macklin Celebrini era quickly began in style.

Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, scored his first NHL regular-season goal in amazing fashion just 7:01 into the first period of San Jose's season opener Thursday night at SAP Center, delivering a spinning backhand off St. Louis Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel's right skate and past goalie Joel Hoffer.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨



pic.twitter.com/X8wZlZlAtg — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Poetry on ice 🤌



pic.twitter.com/ZS5SsgIAZ2 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

William Eklund and Jake Walman assisted on Celebrini's remarkable goal, and the rookie center added an assist of his own later in the first period on veteran Tyler Toffoli's first Sharks tally.

Macklin Celebrini’s first NHL assist ✅

Tyler Toffoli’s first Sharks goal ✅

Sharks lead ✅

pic.twitter.com/wI0dD4I5N3 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

"I got the puck there with a little bit of space, and I saw [Eklund] driving the net, so I just decided to create some space and make a play to the front of the net to see if he could get a stick on it," Celebrini told ESPN about his goal in a first-intermission interview. "I actually didn't know I scored until he told me a little bit into the huddle, but no, I'm just happy it went in."

“I’m just happy it went in.”



Macklin Celebrini reflects on his first career NHL goal 👏 (via @Sportsnet)



pic.twitter.com/qvqUBwP5cI — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

Celebrini, who totaled 64 points for Boston University last season, wasted no time filling up an NHL scoresheet with the two points in his first professional period. His debut outburst excited Warriors forward Draymond Green, who became a Celebrini fan through the 18-year-old center's father, Rick, who is Golden State's vice president of player health and performance.

MACKLIN!!!!! Unreal — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2024

Celebrini is ushering in a new generation of Sharks hockey -- and not wasting much time doing it.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast