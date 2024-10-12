Report: Celebrini played through hip injury in Sharks' season opener

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

San Jose Sharks star rookie Macklin Celebrini has a hip injury.

That's what multiple sources tell San Jose Hockey Now.

"Didn't sound alarming," one source said. "Opening night, he played through it."

The Sharks announced Saturday morning that the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick had been placed on injured reserve with what they called a week-to-week lower body injury. Celebrini will be out at least one week, and the Oct. 18 game at the Winnipeg Jets will be the earliest date that he'll be eligible to return.

