Sharks rookie Celebrini appreciates ‘super fan' Draymond's support

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini was in a great mood today.

After all, it’s no surprise that Celebrini will be in the Sharks’ line-up for the first time since opening night on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s his first game in almost a month.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Celebrini answered a wide range of questions after the team’s morning skate. Why did he wear Oktoberfest-themed Halloween costumes with Will Smith? What is it like to live with Joe Thornton? What does he think of Draymond Green wearing his jersey during the Warriors’ post-game press conference last night? The 18-year-old center responded to all the questions with a big smile.