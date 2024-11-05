Why Sharks rookie Celebrini believes sitting out was right move

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks rookie center Macklin Celebrini is back and feeling great.

“It sucked playing one game and then having to sit out for a bit,” Celebrini said in his first media availability since opening night. “But it was the right thing to do, I’m feeling great right now and can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Sharks star had an NHL debut to remember on Oct. 10, scoring a goal and an assist, but he went on the IR after that with a hip injury.

Macklin Celebrini says that he hurt his hip during a Oct. 1 preseason match with Utah Hockey Club, when Kevin Stenlund tripped him.

“It was feeling really good and then re-aggravated it during the first game, first shift,” he reported.

The rookie admitted that he pushed himself maybe more than he should have.

“I didn’t want to not play in that game, so I kind of stuck through it. But at the end of the game, something didn’t feel right,” Celebrini said, confirming that the injury worsened throughout the Sharks' 5-4 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues.