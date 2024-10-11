Celebrini's ‘amazing' NHL debut provides Sharks silver lining in loss

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini's NHL debut began as if it had been written in a Hollywood script.

Except this movie ended with the hero falling in agonizing defeat, despite doing everything possible to deliver a storybook ending.

Celebrini delivered one goal and one assist in his first period of NHL regular-season action Thursday night, setting up the Sharks for an emphatic win before they collapsed late in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Despite taking a tough defeat in his first professional regular-season game, Celebrini still managed to appreciate the gravity of taking the ice just four months after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"It was awesome. It's everything I thought it would be for my first game," Celebrini said. "It was an amazing experience and one I'll cherish for my whole life."

Celebrini immediately stole the spotlight with a remarkable backhand goal to begin the scoring.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨



pic.twitter.com/X8wZlZlAtg — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

The 18-year-old center detailed what led to his unforgettable goal, which sent the SAP Center crowd into a frenzy.

"I got a pass entering the zone. Didn't see a lot of options," Celebrini said. "They had a couple guys back, and I saw [William Eklund] driving the net and I thought he had a step on the defenseman, so I just tried to fake up and then throw into the middle, see if he could get a stick on it. But it was just a lucky bounce off [Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel's] skate."

Celebrini also added an assist on veteran winger Tyler Toffoli's goal, with the youngster serving the puck on a platter from his position behind the Blues' net.

Macklin Celebrini’s first NHL assist ✅

Tyler Toffoli’s first Sharks goal ✅

Sharks lead ✅

pic.twitter.com/wI0dD4I5N3 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

While Celebrini and the Sharks didn't come away with a win, a level of excitement permeated SAP Center well before the puck even dropped -- a rare, if not unprecedented sight in recent years during San Jose's five-year playoff drought.

Celebrini was greeted with cheers from the moment he took the ice for his rookie skate with former top-five draft pick Will Smith, and he wasted no time repaying Sharks fans for their unbridled support.

When reflecting on what this momentous occasion meant, Celebrini was quick to detail what sticks with him.

"I think just the whole process going up to it," Celebrini said. "All my teammates, and just going through it with Smitty, too. That was really cool. Just all those memories, those plays, first shift. All that. The warmup, rookie lap. I tried to soak up as much as I could."

St. Louis' late charge spoiled Celebrini's perfect ending, but make no mistake about it: His electric performance is the first of many more to come, offering the Sharks a comforting silver lining even after a stinging loss.