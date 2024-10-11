What we learned as Celebrini meets moment, but Sharks lose to Blues in OT

BOX SCORE

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini stole the spotlight Thursday night in his NHL regular-season debut, even as the Sharks squandered a three-goal third-period lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center.

Celebrini, the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, scored an amazing goal less than 10 minutes into his professional career, bringing a roaring crowd of 17,435 to their feet, where they spent most of the night until the Blues made their comeback.

The Sharks left the first period with a 2-1 lead and extended that advantage to 4-1 in the third. Playoff legend Barclay Goodrow netted a short-handed goal in his San Jose return, poetically doing so in the same net as his heroic Game 7 winner against the Vegas Golden Knights that immortalized him in Sharks history.

The Blues roared back with three third-period goals, though, as Justin Faulk's wrist shot past Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood with just 47 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Brayden Schenn ended the game 43 seconds into the extra frame with a wrister of his own, ruining Celebrini and first-year coach Ryan Warsofsky's NHL debuts.

The loss continued a disturbing trend for the Sharks, who lead the NHL in blown third-period leads in the past years.

Here are three takeaways from the Sharks' Opening Night defeat:

Return of the Macklin

Celebrini entered the NHL with the weight of the world on his shoulders, and he quickly demonstrated he's capable of handling it.

The 18-year-old center sent a loud message to the Blues, and the league, that he's ready to be a significant contributor from Day 1, despite his lack of NHL experience. He finished his first NHL game with two points, also adding an assist on Tyler Toffoli’s goal at 17:14 in the first period.

Calm, cool and collected, Celebrini represents a new era of Sharks hockey, and his eventful night demonstrated the glowing light that could be waiting at the end of San Jose's ambitious rebuild.

Terrific Toffoli

Long a thorn in the Sharks' side, veteran winger Toffoli wasted no time endearing himself to Team Teal fans in his San Jose debut.

The 13-year NHL veteran, who once haunted the Sharks when he played for the Pacific Division rival Los Angeles Kings, scored San Jose's' go-ahead goal in the first period, and he added an assist on Fabian Zetterlund's power-play goal at 8:26 in the second period.

Revered for his early leadership of San Jose's young core, Toffoli showed that his value extends well beyond his mentorship of young stars such as Celebrini, Will Smith and William Eklund.

Blackwood peppered by Blues

Blackwood was under duress all night, as the Blues outshot the Sharks 40-29, and he did just enough to keep his team ahead until the third-period collapse.

With a new-look Sharks defense in front of him, Blackwood stood tall with numerous big-time saves among his 35 stops, as San Jose's blueliners worked on developing a rhythm in their first regular-season action together.

While the Sharks' acquisition of top goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov stole headlines before the season, Blackwood's Opening Night performance proved he might belong in San Jose's netminder plans after he started 41 games for Team Teal last season.