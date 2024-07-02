Former Sharks goalie, Los Gatos native Cooley headed to Flames

Former Sharks goaltender and Bay Area native Devin Cooley signed a two-year contract with the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Cooley's contract will be a two-way deal ($775,000 NHL/$400,000 AHL) in 2024-25 and a $775,000 one-way in 2025-26, according to his agency Gold Star Hockey.

In his first NHL season, the 27-year-old Los Gatos native started six games for the Sharks in 2023-24. After San Jose traded Kaapo Kahkonen to the New Jersey Devils, Cooley was elevated to the Sharks' No. 3 netminder.

The former Jr. Shark became the first Bay Area native to appear in net for San Jose. Cooley posted a 2-3-1 record in those appearances, allowing just under five goals per game. He picked up his first NHL victory on April 6 in overtime against the St. Louis Blues.

After his Flames contract was announced, Cooley sent a message to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now that addressed his appreciation for the organization and the Sharks' fanbase.

Texted @devinjcooley, he had this message for #SJSharks fans: "Even though I won’t be playing for the Sharks anymore, I’ll still be watching from the outside as a fan, just like I have been since I was a kid (except when they’re playing Calgary of course haha)"



Full text: pic.twitter.com/G3z9hukRtQ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

The statement reads, "Even though my time playing for San Jose was short, it will always hold a special place in my heart and be the place of my best hockey memories to date. Even though I won’t be playing for the Sharks anymore, I’ll still be watching from the outside as a fan, just like I have been since I was a kid (except when they’re playing Calgary of course haha).”

Following Cooley's departure, the Sharks will look to pick up a new No. 3 goalie behind Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.

