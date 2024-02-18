New York Islanders to host 2026 NHL All-Star Game at UBS Arena

A 2021 aerial view of the New York Islanders rink, UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

The NHL All-Star Game will soon be played on Long Island.

The NHL announced on Sunday that the 2026 All-Star Game will be held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York -- the home of the New York Islanders. Islanders legends Denis Potvin and Bryan Trottier made the announcement on ABC during the first intermission of the outdoor matchup between the Islanders and New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium.

“We have been looking forward to UBS Arena playing host to one of our major league events since before construction of this wonderful arena began," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "We have every confidence that the Islanders organization, led by Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky, will deliver a celebration that will make the greater New York region and the NHL proud.”

The Islanders are in their third season at UBS Arena, which opened in November 2021. The team last hosted the NHL All-Star Game at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Feb. 8 1983. Edmonton Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky was named Most Valuable Players in the Campbell Conference All-Stars' 9-3 win over the Wales Conference All-Stars.

The last time the NHL All-Star Game was held in New York was in January 1994 at Madison Square Garden.

There will not be an NHL All-Star game during the 2024-2025 season due to the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, a tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 featuring the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

The league said dates, times and ticketing information for the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend will be announced at a later date.

“We are honored to be invited to host the National Hockey League, the game’s finest players and fans from around the world to join us in New York for the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend,” Islanders majority owner Scott Malkin said in a statement. “Whether our guests will be watching the talented players on the ice in UBS Arena, a building built specifically for hockey, shopping in Belmont Park Village or enjoying pre and post-game festivities in The Park, the 2026 All-Star weekend will show NHL fans the outstanding destination we have for hockey, shopping and entertainment.”