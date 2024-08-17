Lynch states 49ers' communication with Williams ‘good' amid holdout

Brandon Aiyuk isn't the only notable player absent from 49ers practice, as star left tackle Trent Williams also hasn't participated on the field during training camp.

The All-Pro offensive lineman likely wants his contract to be restructured; three years remain, but he is scheduled to see much more money in 2026 than in 2024.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch discussed the Williams situation Friday on KNBR’s “Murph and Markus.”

"Trent's been away from us, but the communication has been good there,” Lynch told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “Hopefully, we can work through things and get Trent back here. We're working hard on that. I know he wants to [get back here] and I know we want that."

Lynch didn’t give a timeline for Williams’ hopeful return.

Williams, 36, appears to be seeking long-term security from San Francisco. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee knows the clock is ticking on his 13-year NFL career.

Williams has three years and $77.25 million left on his current contract, per Spotrac. However, the 11-time Pro Bowl selection is due $20.9 million for the 2024 NFL season, $23.3 million in 2025 and a spike to $33 million in 2026.

It's imperative for the 49ers to strike a deal with Williams. San Francisco needs its superstar offensive tackle to compete for a Super Bowl, and Williams is fined $50,000 for every missed practice.

Aiyuk, meanwhile, is showing up to practices and is a viewer of team activities, albeit from a distance.

But he, of course, is holding out for a new contract, too.

The 49ers have had a frustrating offseason contract-wise. Their stars seek security while San Francisco as a team is losing chemistry-building practice repetitions.

Whatever the case, the 49ers' Week 1 matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets is less than a month away; the clock is ticking.

