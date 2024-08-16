Lenoir calls out Rodgers before 49ers-Jets Week 1 matchup

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Deommodore Lenoir won't ever forget the way Aaron Rodgers made him feel during his 2021 NFL rookie season.

The 49ers cornerback, now entering his fourth NFL season, has a bone to pick with the legendary quarterback when they go head-to-head for the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.

Lenoir recently joined "The Richard Sherman Podcast" and reflected on the rocky start to his NFL career, when his "rookie doghouse days" began after the 49ers faced then-Green Bay quarterback Rodgers and the Packers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

"That was my first game at nickel, too," Lenoir said, describing his struggles that game. "And that was the game that Aaron Rodgers had sat me down. That was my rookie slump after that game.

"So I got something in store for him Monday night Week 1."

Lenoir played all 90 defensive snaps in his NFL regular-season debut and four snaps on special teams. The next game, he played 56 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

By the time Rodgers and the Packers came to town for the third game of the season, Lenoir's defensive snaps were cut in half from the season opener -- playing just 45 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams.

After Lenoir's showing against Green Bay, which included being penalized for pass interference, he didn't play any defensive snaps in the next two games and was ruled inactive for the following three.

The Oregon product wound up finishing the season playing just 46 defensive snaps before being inactive for the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Three years later, a lot has changed for Lenoir, who now has made a name for himself as an establish cornerback not just among the 49ers organization but in all of football. And although Rodgers now is on a different team, Lenoir still has that same unforgettable feeling toward the 40-year-old signal-caller.

And just like The Faithful, he's counting down the days for Week 1.

