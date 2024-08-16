Lenoir admits 49ers know 2024 could be ‘Last Dance' for Super Bowl win

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Deommodore Lenoir didn't sugarcoat anything while discussing the 49ers' expectations for the 2024 NFL season.

Fresh off a still-stinging Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Lenoir -- and the rest of the team -- knows their clock is ticking. While appearing on "The Richard Sherman Podcast," Lenoir discussed seeking revenge against the Chiefs when the two teams face each other in Week 7 on Oct. 20 at Levi's Stadium, but the 49ers cornerback made it clear that the Revenge Tour doesn't end there.

"We got to get some type of get back and then in the end, get another get back," Lenoir explained. "We're 0-2 against them. This year, this is our year. And we're all determined and focused and we know what's at stake.

"We know this could possibly be the last dance -- so we know what needs to be done."

Lenoir added that the Week 7 matchup against Kansas City is a "must-win" game.

San Francisco has made four NFC Championship Game appearances in five seasons and two trips to the Super Bowl. But despite having a star-studded roster on both sides of the ball, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have yet to get over that hump of hoisting the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

And with the future of the 49ers' current roster unknown, Lenoir knows the time is now.

That so-called "Super Bowl window" players hate talking about slowly is shutting on San Francisco, but now, players can't help but admit it.

