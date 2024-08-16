Lynch states 49ers feel ‘urgency' to have Aiyuk return to field

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — General manager John Lynch does not have the answer to the question so many are asking about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

What has taken so long to resolve Aiyuk’s contract situation?

“I wish I knew,” Lynch said with a laugh, answering a question during a Friday morning appearance on KNBR’s "Murph & Markus" show.

“I wish I knew.”

The 49ers and Aiyuk’s representation began working toward a new contract early in the offseason. But the receiver market exploded and the sides grew apart in their talks. Aiyuk requested a trade one week before the opening of training camp.

The 49ers have conducted trade talks with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, while also keeping the door open for Aiyuk to remain with the team on a multi-year contract.

Aiyuk reported to training camp on time in order to avoid fines. He has not practiced as part of his “hold-in.” He has regularly watched practices on the sideline this summer. The 49ers have held 16 practice sessions.

“It’s been a long, arduous, hard process, hard journey,” Lynch said. “We started this early and for whatever reason haven’t been able to get it across the finish line. That’s been frustrating. But the communication has still been really good with Brandon and his agent, and we’re trying to figure out a solution.

“I’m always hopeful. I’m an optimistic person at nature, and so I’m always hopeful that we get there and get there soon. I can tell you we feel the urgency to have him. The season is approaching."

Lynch said there is no "bad blood" during the negotiations. He said he believes Aiyuk is remaining in good physical condition and should not require a lot of prep time to get on the field whenever a deal is completed . . . if a deal is completed.

Aiyuk remains under contract to the 49ers on a deal that is scheduled to pay him $14.124 million for the upcoming season.

The 49ers open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium.

