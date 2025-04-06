What we learned as Chapman, Lee power Giants' sixth straight win

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- Even if Robbie Ray just went out there every five days and kept it competitive for five innings, the Giants easily would win that trade with the Seattle Mariners, one of many that Farhan Zaidi and Jerry Dipoto made with each other.

Ray was acquired before last season for fellow veterans Anthony DeSclafani and Mitch Haniger. The Mariners sent DeSclafani to the Minnesota Twins a few weeks later, but he needed elbow surgery and it seems likely that his last appearance for the Giants in 2023 will be his last in the big leagues. Haniger had a rough 2024 in Seattle and was let go this spring.

The Giants did well in that trade, but it's looking like it might end up being a heist.

Ray allowed just one run in six innings against his former teammates Saturday, leading the Giants to a 4-1 win and a 7-1 start. It's their best record to begin a season since 2003, when they won 13 of their first 14.

The Giants have taken all three series this season and will go for a second straight sweep on Sunday behind Jordan Hicks. Here are three more things to know from another night of clean and clutch baseball:

Double Double

Part of the appeal of Jung Hoo Lee hitting third is the fact that he will often be on base for Matt Chapman, who was fourth in the NL last year in doubles. Lee can score from first on just about any double, but he made life easy for himself Saturday.

Lee doubled in the fourth and the sixth and Chapman twice followed with his own doubles. After his first one, Lee stole third, giving him three on the season. The Giants are 11 for 12 on the bases through eight games.

Lee was 3-for-4 with two runs and strong defense in center field. Chapman's big game coincided with his first bobblehead night as a Giant; before the game, he also received his Gold Glove Award.

Ray Day

Facing his old team for the second time since the trade, Ray had some command issues, but worked his way in and out of traffic, in part because he picked two runners off. Ray allowed four hits and walked five -- one coming on a 3-2 pitch clock violation, his second of the season -- but the only run came on a solo homer from Dylan Moore.

The start was just the third time in nine appearances for the Giants that Ray went at least six innings, but San Francisco expects a lot more where that came from. Ray was as sharp as anyone on staff this spring and feels good about being a true four-pitch guy thanks to a new changeup.

Ray threw 10 changeups Saturday and got six strikes, including two swinging. He also threw his curveball and slider double-digit times, mixing it up against a lineup that knows him well.

What A Relief

The Giants have had a hard time figuring out how to use rookie Hayden Birdsong, who broke camp as a reliever after Landen Roupp won the fifth spot in the rotation. Birdsong pitched just once in the first seven games, although he was warming up Friday afternoon and would have come in for the 12th inning if the game had continued.

Ideally, Birdsong can "piggyback" other starters, and he was sort of able to do that Saturday. Birdsong came on in the seventh and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out a pair and working around two hits and a walk. He threw 27 pitches three days after throwing 26 against the Houston Astros in relief of Roupp.

With a three-run lead, Bob Melvin turned the ball over to closer Ryan Walker in the ninth. He picked up his third save of the season.

