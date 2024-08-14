49ers camp takeaways: Rookie safety makes defensive play of the day

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers went back to work Wednesday in preparation for their second preseason game with an approximately 90-minute padded team session.

Joint practices with the New Orleans Saints in Southern California were cancelled due to several of San Francisco's players dealing with minor injuries, so 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan planned to make sure his participating players remain healthy while also conducting an intense, on-field session.

Here are the takeaways from the 49ers' 15th practice of training camp:

Aiyuk Watch Continues

Brandon Aiyuk was on the sidelines between the two practice fields watching the entirety of the 49ers' 11-on-11 drills. While there appears to have been no movement on either side, the wideout’s presence again shows that there are no hard feelings between Aiyuk and the team amid his ongoing contract saga.

Aiyuk was wearing a red team-issued shirt and black pants, and was seen having conversations with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Deommodore Lenoir, who joined him on the sideline. At one point, president of football operations/general manager John Lynch walked over to the receiver for a handshake.

Purdy-to-Kittle Connection

Brock Purdy and Kittle continued to display their chemistry at practice during Wednesday’s red-zone drills. The All-Pro tight end caught a 20-yard bomb from his quarterback for a touchdown while being closely covered by second-year safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

After practice, Kittle spoke about the need to set the standard at practice even though the 49ers are only heading into their second preseason game.

“Setting a tone, yes, 100 percent,” Kittle said after practice. “You want to go out there and it’s not like a jog through practice. It’s not going to be the hardest practice of your career, [but] you still have to go out there and work on stuff. You need to go out and take advantage of those reps.”

Rookie Safety Makes Standout Play

Jaylen Mahoney had the the stand out play of the practice during team drills for the defense, intercepting a Tanner Mordecai pass intended for Chris Conley. The rookie boxed out Conley in close coverage, jumped up and came down with the ball.

As Mahoney returned to the sidelines at the end of the period, he was greeted by teammates congratulating him -- including Talanoa Hufanga, who was watching practice with the defensive backs. The fourth-year safety could return to practice as early as the end of this week.

Bosa's Hilarious Moment

The funniest moment of practice might have been Nick Bosa's fumble recovery and subsequent “scoop and score.” Purdy and the first team were on the field attempting a reverse that went awry. The football ended up on the grass, and Bosa was the closest defender.

The star pass rusher scooped up the ball and ran directly past Shanahan and the many coaches and players standing near the coach in the backfield. Bosa kept running half speed until he reached what would have been the end zone and raised his hands up in the air signaling a touchdown.

Shanahan Keeps Workload Consistent

The first-team offense ran 22 plays, just as they did Monday before their day off, in an attempt to keep the session crisp while still maintaining the health of the players. Jordan Mason took most of the handoffs from Brock Purdy but rookie Cody Schrader also took handoffs from out of the backfield.

Purdy looked comfortable behind center connecting on passes, not only with Kittle, but with Deebo Samuel, Eric Saubert, Jauan Jennings, and Schrader.

The team will practice Thursday and Friday before taking Saturday off prior to their 5:00 pm PT kickoff with the Saints on Sunday.

