Brady hilariously sums up Williams' importance to 49ers

Tom Brady had a humorous take on the 49ers and Trent Williams' contract situation.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Brady had a funny description of how he would handle having his best offensive lineman hold out of training camp.

“I would be driving him to work every day if I was the quarterback,” Brady said. “I’d be making sure Trent was with me every single place I went. There’s no better protector in the NFL than Trent over the years.”

.@TomBrady on if Trent Williams was holding out on his team:



"I would be driving him to work every day." 😂 pic.twitter.com/msu2Lc1fnk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 3, 2024

The legendary quarterback and new FOX NFL analyst then explained how critical Williams is to the 49ers’ offensive game plan

“Obviously, San Francisco’s run game is incredible, the way they scheme their run game up, but having Trent in there it’s an entirely different offense,” Brady told Cowherd. “Because of his athleticism, his rare combination of size, of quickness, of power. When he gets out there on the field, he’s a matchup advantage for the 49ers every time he takes a snap.

“So, when they have him out there, they all feel confident, a lot of those plays are going to go to the left side of the line of scrimmage right behind him. They know that when he’s in pass protection he’s going to hold up as well as anybody, [it] doesn’t matter who he’s going up against. He’s a tremendous player.”

Williams held out of training camp until a new contract reportedly was worked out, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

Along with Brandon Aiyuk’s recent signing, San Francisco returns the core of its explosive offense for another season as they chase that elusive Super Bowl title.

The 36-year-old slowly will work his way back into practice, intending to play in the 49ers’ season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi’s Stadium.

