Where eight 49ers stars rank on ESPN's list of top-100 NFL players

With the 2024 NFL season nearing, ESPN has released its rankings for the top 100 players, and the 49ers boast a league-leading eight entries.

San Francisco stars Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey all made the list. All eight players also made the NFL’s top 100 list, as voted on by players, though Dre Greenlaw did not make both lists. Greenlaw was ranked No. 76 on the NFL’s list and is unranked on ESPN’s.

Here’s what ESPN's rankings and season projections look like.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Deebo Samuel -- No. 66

2024 projection: 62 receptions, 923 yards, 6 TDs

One of the most versatile and polarizing players in the league, Samuel is poised for another strong season as the do-it-all guy on offense. Between his rushing and receiving abilities, Samuel is the perfect player for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s motion-heavy offense.

While NFL had the 28-year-old as the No. 30 player in the league, ESPN seems to disagree. Durability concerns and San Francisco’s myriad of playmakers could cap Samuel’s offensive output, but he’s a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

Brandon Aiyuk -- No. 33

2024 projection: 75 receptions, 1,067 yards, 7 TDs

Despite a protracted training camp holdout, Aiyuk remains the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 26-year-old is coming off his best season, and ESPN believes he will be one of the best receivers in the league. While the NFL had him at No. 66, he has halved that here. Given his 17.9 yards per reception in 2023, second-most in the league, it’s likely that Aiyuk continues his upward momentum.

Brock Purdy -- No. 30

2024 projection: 3,909 yards, 24 TDs, 11 INTs (173 yards/2 TDs rushing)

Now entering his third year behind center, Purdy is expected to be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. ESPN and the NFL differ slightly in ranking, with Purdy at No. 28 on the NFL’s list and No. 30 here. ESPN projects another solid season, albeit not nearly as productive as last season, where Purdy set a franchise record for passing yards.

With the 24-year-old on the final year of his cheap rookie contract, it might be the last time Purdy has the full arsenal of offensive weapons at his disposal before San Francisco has some painful salary cuts.

George Kittle -- No. 22

2024 projection: 63 receptions, 845 yards, 5 TDs

Kittle has established himself as one of the elite tight ends in the league, and that looks to continue this season. The NFL’s list rated him quite a bit higher though, at No. 14 overall while he’s No. 22 for ESPN.

Part of this is due to the offensive depth the 49ers possess. There only are so many yards and touchdowns to go around in a game, and Kittle might not post the gaudy numbers of past years. Still, his receiving and blocking capabilities are top-notch, and he will contribute in ways that won’t appear on the stat sheet.

Fred Warner -- No. 18

2024 projection: 144 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs

One of the key cogs of a fearsome San Francisco defense, Warner is primed for another dominating season. ESPN does not regard him as highly as the NFL though, with Warner coming in at No. 11 overall on the NFL’s list.

Coming off his third All-Pro season, the 27-year-old figures to have another productive campaign under first-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. With fellow linebacker Greenlaw on the mend from an Achilles tear in Super Bowl LVIII, it will be up to Warner to carry San Francisco’s linebacking corps to begin 2024.

Nick Bosa -- No. 16

2024 projection: 56 tackles, 10 sacks

One of the few 49ers on ESPN’s list that improved his ranking, Bosa is one of the top edge rushers in the league.

The NFL ranked him at No. 27, while he’s at No. 16 for ESPN, and Wagoner believes that Bosa is primed for one of his best seasons. With Leonard Floyd in the mix as a pass rusher, Bosa will not face as many double teams as in previous seasons, which should lead to more opportunities to blow past defenders.

Trent Williams -- No. 14

The foundation of San Francisco’s offense lies with Williams, one of the best protectors the league has ever seen. While the probably Pro Football Hall of Famer still is sitting out due to a contract dispute, ESPN figures he will suit up for the 49ers and have another stellar season.

There is a decent discrepancy, as the NFL has Williams as the No. 7 overall player while he’s No. 14 here. Part of that might be due to Williams’ protracted holdout and the fact that he has not played a full slate of regular-season games since arriving in San Francisco via trade in 2020.

Christian McCaffrey -- No. 9

2024 projection: 1,218 rushing yards, 12 TDs (526 yards, 4 TDs receiving)

All McCaffrey did in his first full season with the team was win NFL Offensive Player of the Year and led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage. Still, the 28-year-old believes he has more left in the tank and could be in line for another impressive season.

The NFL had him as the No. 3 overall player, and ESPN has him still in the top 10 at No. 9. ESPN believes it will be hard for McCaffrey to improve upon his stellar season from a year ago, not to mention that San Francisco will be inclined to rest him when needed to reduce his workload.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast