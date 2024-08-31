Report: Aiyuk 49ers contract extension details revealed

The details of Brandon Aiyuk's lucrative four-year, $120 million contract have emerged.

Aiyuk will earn $46 million in full guarantees over the life of the contract, with practical guarantees reaching $76 million, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the terms.

The All-Pro wide receiver reportedly will receive a $23 million signing bonus, with $11 million distributed within two weeks, and the remainder packaged with Aiyuk's 2024 base salary.

Here is how Aiyuk's contract reportedly is broken down based on base salary, workout bonus, per-game roster bonus and option bonus:

Base Salary

2024 - $1.25 million

2025 - $1.17 million

2026 - $1.22 million

2027 - $27.3 million

2028 - $29.15 million

Workout Bonus

2025 - $100,000

2026 - $100,000

2027 - $100,000

2028 - $100,000

Per-Game Roster Bonus

2025 - $750,000

2026 - $750,000

2027 - $750,000

2028 - $750,000

Option Bonus

2025 - $22.86 million

2026 - $24.9 million (guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2025.)

Florio's report states that the 49ers can opt-out of the deal after three-years, $76 million, with the structure essentially being year to year beyond that.

After a prolonged standoff amid well documented contract negotiations, Aiyuk finally received his lucrative pay day, while the 49ers return one of their best players in time to prepare for their Week 1 showdown against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football," in 10 days.

