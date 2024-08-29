49ers add exciting receiver depth with Marshall Jr. addition

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers bolstered one of, if not their most uncertain position heading into the 2024 NFL season.

San Francisco is signing former Carolina Panthers second-round wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday. The news first was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Marshall, a speedster out of LSU, ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2021 and was selected by Carolina with the No. 59 pick in the draft that year.

Marshall, in three seasons with the Panthers, started 16 of his 36 career games and recorded 64 combined receptions for 767 receiving yards (12.0 Y/R average) and one touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver will provide the 49ers with important practice squad depth as they continue working toward a resolution with disgruntled wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

Shanahan and Lynch both were excited about landing Marshall and believe San Francisco can be the right fit for the 24-year-old looking to turn his career around.

“Excited to get him here on our practice squad," Shanahan said of Marshall. "We felt that way with him coming out. We really had him high on our list in college, and to give him the opportunity to come here on practice squad, get a chance to see him. Feel he can help our team out.”

“That's just a good football player we were very fortunate to get in the building," Lynch added. "I don't know what went on in Carolina. I know that I got on the phone with Terrace, along with [wide receivers coach] Leonard Hankerson and Kyle and just told him about the way we do things, what we thought of him coming out of college and that this could be a great landing spot for him.

"He's going to have to earn everything, but it's a fun place for receivers to come and thrive. Whatever your best is, I think you'll find it here. We're excited for that opportunity, excited for our practice squad."

The 49ers will carry seven wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster: Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell.

If Aiyuk were to be traded soon, or if the 49ers were to lose one of the pass-catchers to injury, it appears Marshall likely will be first in line for a promotion to the active roster.

