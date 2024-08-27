Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2024 NFL season

The 49ers' initial 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season is set. For now.
Outside of San Francisco adding star left tackle Trent Williams to it and potentially removing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from it, the squad the 49ers will roll into Week 1 against the New York Jets with is finalized. For the most part.
And there were a few surprises, including cuts to players who appeared prime to make the roster.
Here's the first look at San Francisco's initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (3)
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Allen
Joshua Dobbs
Running back (4)
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
Patrick Taylor Jr.
Isaac Guerendo
Fullback (1)
Kyle Juszczyk
Wide receiver (7)
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ricky Pearsall
Jacob Cowing
Chris Conley
Ronnie Bell
Tight end (2)
George Kittle
Jake Tonges
Offensive line (8)
Aaron Banks
Jake Brendel
Dominick Puni
Spencer Burford
Colton McKivitz
Jaylon Moore
Jon Feliciano
Nick Zakelj
Note: Williams, who currently is on the reserve/did not report list as he continues his contract hold-out, will remain on the list until he reports and will not appear on the 53-man roster.
Defensive line (9)
Nick Bosa
Javon Hargrave
Leonard Floyd
Maliek Collins
Yetur Gross-Matos
Jordan Elliott
Kevin Givens
Sam Okuayinonu
Robert Beal Jr.
Linebacker (6)
Fred Warner
De'Vondre Campbell
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Dee Winters
Curtis Robinson
Tatum Bethune
Cornerback (6)
Charvarius Ward
Deommodore Lenoir
Isaac Yiadom
Renardo Green
Ambry Thomas
Darrell Luter Jr.
Safety (4)
Ji'Ayir Brown
Talanofa Hufanga
Malik Mustapha
George Odum
Specialists (3)
Jake Moody
Mitch Wishnowsky
Taybor Pepper