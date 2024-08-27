Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2024 NFL season

The 49ers' initial 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season is set. For now.

Outside of San Francisco adding star left tackle Trent Williams to it and potentially removing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from it, the squad the 49ers will roll into Week 1 against the New York Jets with is finalized. For the most part.

And there were a few surprises, including cuts to players who appeared prime to make the roster.

Here's the first look at San Francisco's initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3)

Brock Purdy

Brandon Allen

Joshua Dobbs

Running back (4)

Christian McCaffrey

Jordan Mason

Patrick Taylor Jr.

Isaac Guerendo

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

Wide receiver (7)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ricky Pearsall

Jacob Cowing

Chris Conley

Ronnie Bell

Tight end (2)

George Kittle

Jake Tonges

Offensive line (8)

Aaron Banks

Jake Brendel

Dominick Puni

Spencer Burford

Colton McKivitz

Jaylon Moore

Jon Feliciano

Nick Zakelj

Note: Williams, who currently is on the reserve/did not report list as he continues his contract hold-out, will remain on the list until he reports and will not appear on the 53-man roster.

Defensive line (9)

Nick Bosa

Javon Hargrave

Leonard Floyd

Maliek Collins

Yetur Gross-Matos

Jordan Elliott

Kevin Givens

Sam Okuayinonu

Robert Beal Jr.

Linebacker (6)

Fred Warner

De'Vondre Campbell

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Dee Winters

Curtis Robinson

Tatum Bethune

Cornerback (6)

Charvarius Ward

Deommodore Lenoir

Isaac Yiadom

Renardo Green

Ambry Thomas

Darrell Luter Jr.

Safety (4)

Ji'Ayir Brown

Talanofa Hufanga

Malik Mustapha

George Odum

Specialists (3)

Jake Moody

Mitch Wishnowsky

Taybor Pepper

