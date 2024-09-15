49ers vs. Vikings inactives: Hufanga out for Week 2 matchup

The 49ers are without multiple star players for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

San Francisco placed star running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve on Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next four weeks. However, McCaffrey reportedly could miss six-plus weeks as he continues recovering from Achilles tendinitis.

The 49ers also will be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga for the second consecutive week as the veteran defensive back continues working his way back from a torn ACL sustained midway through the 2023 NFL season.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch told KNBR 680 this week that Hufanga is "really close" to returning, but the former All-Pro will have to wait at least one more week.

The Vikings, meanwhile, will be without No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Here is the full list of inactives for both teams:

