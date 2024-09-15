Report: 49ers' McCaffrey likely out six weeks or more

The 49ers could be without star running back Christian McCaffrey longer than his initial four-week injured reserve stint.

San Francisco placed McCaffrey on IR on Friday, making him inactive for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium and three additional games afterward.

However, McCaffrey "likely" will be out for six-plus weeks, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on "NFL GameDay."

From @NFLGameDay: #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey may need as much as 6 weeks to heal from his Achilles tendinitis, a frustrating injury; Meanwhile, #Rams WR Puka Nacua (PCL) could remain on the sidelines until Week 9. pic.twitter.com/zFiWNnGOdZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2024

"Christian McCaffrey, the star running back for the 49ers, officially was placed on injured reserve yesterday. He is out the next four games at least," Rapoport said. "That means Jordan Mason, the former undrafted free agent who became a star last week is now the starter going forward.

"My understanding, Christian McCaffrey is dealing with painful Achilles tendinitis. Described to me as 'frustrating' and 'difficult.' Difficult to run and certainly difficult to get rid of. He is not at more of a risk of tearing his Achilles, but from my understanding, he is likely to be out six weeks or potentially more, which means Mason, the preseason MVP of the 49ers, is going to get a ton of touches."

If McCaffrey were to miss six weeks, that would put him in line to return in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, one week after San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium. Perhaps the two biggest games on the 2024 season schedule, the 49ers certainly would prefer to have the reigning Offensive Player of the Year available.

San Francisco has a bye in Week 9, which would give McCaffrey an additional week of rest before the Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

It remains to be seen exactly how long McCaffrey will be out, but it's clear the 49ers will be without one of their most important players for the foreseeable future.

